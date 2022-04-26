Kim Kardashian “irresponsible”: her first husband makes revelations about the failure of their relationship

The first husband of Kim kardashiansDamon Thomas, has addressed her savage claims that she “did ecstasy” when they were married over 20 years ago.

The boss of Skims fled with the music manager to Las Vegas where they married in January 2000. Kim, 41, was 19 at the time and remained married to Damon, who was nine years her senior, for four years.

In a 2018 episode of keeping Up With tea Kardashiansthe mother of five said: “I did ecstasy once and got married. I did it again, I made a sextape. »

Of course, she filmed the sextape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, but her first husband, Damon, refuted her claims that she was on drugs at their wedding.



“Yeah, I don’t remember that at all,” Damon said in a recent interview.

He continued to vlad TV: “I think it’s unfair to make these kind of sweeping statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My child goes to the same school as his child.

I was very responsible not to talk about what this marriage was about or what it meant to me.

Because it’s happened in the past you can try to sweep it under the rug but you don’t stay married to somebody or be with somebody for four to five years and it’s just based on the fact you’re high on ecstasy, you know what I mean?“

In addition to Damon and Kanye, whom she is currently divorcing, Kim was previously married to basketball player Kris Humphries, but their union lasted 72 days in 2011.