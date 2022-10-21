Kim Kardashian is 42 years old: who was her father, Robert Kardashian?

This Friday, October 21, Kim Kardashian celebrates her 42nd birthday. Businesswoman and accomplished mother, the reality TV star regularly pays tribute to her father Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003 at the age of 59. But who was the famous lawyer who put his name in one of the most publicized trials in the history of American justice?

When you hear the name Kardashian, it is immediately the first name of Kim, the second child of the famous family, that comes to mind. In just a few years, the reality TV star has managed to make her name a brand, by multiplying contracts and diversifying her activities, well beyond the world of television. In 2021, the economic media Forbes had announced that Kim Kardashian, who celebrates her 42nd birthday this Friday, October 21, was now part of the very closed circle of billionaires, thanks in particular to her beauty and ready-to-wear brands, KKW Beauty and Skims. His career, Kim Kardashian managed to build it brilliantly thanks to the advice of her mother, who is also his manager, Kris Jenner. However, the ex-wife of Kanye West was also very influenced by her father, the late Robert Kardashian, whose name is far from unknown in the United States.

Born in Los Angeles in 1944 to parents of Armenian descent, Robert Kardashian was a recognized lawyer across the Atlantic, he who had also made many very lucrative investments in parallel. But it was his friendship with American football player OJ Simpson, whom he met in 1967, that would change the course of his career.

Robert Kardashian and OJ Simpson, destined linked

On June 12, 1994, the OJ Simpson case was born, after the sportsman was accused of the double murder of his former wife Nicole Brown and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Proof of their strong bonds of friendship, it was at the home of Robert Kardashian that OJ Simpson had at the time found refuge, before his ultra-publicized trial. While Kim Kardashian’s father no longer exercised his function as a lawyer before the case, he had finally decided to resume his activities to join the team responsible for defending the sportsman.

In July 2003, Robert Kardashian is diagnosed with esophageal cancer, an illness from which he succumbed only two months later, at the age of 59. Kim Kardashian, who regularly pays tribute to her father on social networks, said a few years ago that she was certain that her son Psalm was his reincarnation…