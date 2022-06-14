Kim Kardashian is accused of ruining Marilyn Monroe’s legendary dress

More than a month after the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress has obviously not finished spilling ink, because today we learn that the garment is heavily damaged.

• Read also: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson walk their first red carpet together

• Read also: Kim Kardashian Recounts Her First Meeting With Pete Davidson

Remember that after much speculation, the 41-year-old businesswoman showed up at the Met Gala on May 2 wearing the legendary dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang for the president’s birthday. American of the time, John F. Kennedy. In an interview, Kim K had confided that he had to lose 16 pounds to successfully put it on, which had shocked more than one.

In fact, it was later revealed that the reality star only wore the dress when she arrived on the red carpet, wearing a replica for the rest of the evening to make sure nothing happened. to the dress.

• Read also: Furious, Lili Reinhart denounces the weight loss of Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala

• Read also: Ray J claims Kim Kardashian orchestrated the leak of their famous sextape

However, it would appear that the efforts of the museum team at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and mother-of-four were in vain, as today we learn that the dress would be permanently ruined.

This is indeed what Scott Fortner, a collector of items related to the legendary actress who died in 1962, criticizes the founder of Skims, on his Instagram account.

The one working to authenticate memorabilia related to the blonde star shared a photo that shows the dress in its new condition, as displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum. It shows tears along the zipper, as well as several missing crystals.

• Read also: See all the pictures from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s extravagant wedding in Italy

• Read also: After cheating on Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, a new father, apologizes to her

Unsurprisingly, many Internet users expressed their anger. On the other hand, Kim’s fans doubt the accuracy of the photos currently circulating the web.

SEE ALSO: The most expensive dresses worn on a red carpet

SEE ALSO: KIM KARDASHIAN SUED BY FORMER EMPLOYEES