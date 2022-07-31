Kim Kardashian is already expecting a child with her darling Pete Davidson?

This is the question that bothers internet users … Is Kim Kardashian expecting a child from her lover Pete Davidson?

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is increasingly serious. The comedian even sees himself as a father! So is a baby on the way? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A distant love between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, everything runs like clockwork. The two cakes love each other madly, and they proclaim it loud and clear on social networks.

In an interview with US Weekly, a source said they take the relationship seriously. “They both have busy schedules at the moment, but they always make time to be together. They really enjoy spending time together.”

However, Kim Kardashian and her lover are going through a difficult time. They have to face the distance. Because the comedian is working on a new Wizards movie, in Australia.

No choice, the two lovebirds were forced to spend time apart. North’s mother did not hesitate to join him with her private jet.

But the distance could well last longer. Because the star of Saturday Night Live continues his filming in Australia. But he is very late in his program. His film was scheduled to end on August 3.

But sad news! He was suspended. And for good reason ! It turns out that a member of his team is positive for COVID-19. the filming will therefore continue until August 11.

A source told TMZ: “Pete is fine, but filming was a few days late. Which means it will take him longer to see Kim. He is very bored and sad that bars and restaurants close at 10 p.m. in Cairns”.

A baby in progress?

No matter the distance, Pete Davidson has serious plans with his sweetheart. According to rumors, he would have a great desire: to become a father.

So inevitably, the question arises, is Kim Kardashian expecting a baby? An unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim Kardashian doesn’t really feel like having a baby again:

“Kim is taking her career as a lawyer more and more seriously and is not necessarily thinking of having more children in the future. . this moment “.

It is true that she is very busy with her projects. She continued her law studies, and launched several brands of clothing and cosmetics. She also works on her new reality show The Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian made it clear to The Sun that she isn’t ready to have another baby just yet. The source then continues:

“She understands that Pete wants to be a dad and would never turn him down, but his aspirations are more about his work, his efforts and his children. […] At some point, the age difference may get too big for her and Pete, but for now they’re taking each day as it comes and enjoying being together. »

There’s no doubt Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidswe live a sincere love. But they don’t have the same projects. To see if this could have an impact on their future…