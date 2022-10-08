Kim Kardashian is always on the cutting edge of fashion… Even at the gas station

In June 2021, shortly after filing for divorce from Kanye Westshe opted for a vintage black leather dress Christian Dior and an orange jacket signed Yeezywhich matched not only the leather interior of his car, but also the symbol Shell. As she stepped out of the backseat of her silver Maybach in 2019, she displayed herself in an iridescent green turtleneck bandage dress. A few months ago, Kim Kardashian had left the passenger seat and entered a convenience store to buy who knows what, wearing a dress Versace in purple, blue and lime green lace from the fall of 1996. In 2017, after years of wearing only big brands, she opted for a jersey skirt from the brand Eckhaus Latta to pick up snacks from the grocery store at a gas station. It was a great adventure for Kim Kardashian in the lives of ordinary mortals.

Kim Kardashian wears a 1996 Versace dress as she buys Skittles at a gas station before heading to Chance The Rapper’s wedding in a white Lamborghini. Photo: Courtesy of Backgrid

Kim Kardashian plays with the paparazzi

All of these storylines feel like they came out of a lookbook, which means they’re surely staged. And of course the step-and-repeat of the gas station was immortalized in a paparazzi style shoot for season 6 of Yeezy in 2018. It was a cheeky partnership with the photographic agency Splash News who used real paparazzi to capture Kim Kardashian wearing a slew of skin-tight pieces from Yeezy in sand and concrete colors.

The fascination with celebrities at the gas pump is nothing new. It’s a classic example of “The stars: they are like us!”. The actors head there in their gym gear after their training session to refuel their Range Rovers (there are dozens of images of Ben Affleck putting gas in his sports cars). The juxtaposition of high fashion and lowly gas station makes the experience even more fascinating. look Bella Hadid, which made this moment a meme in its own right. Back in January, the model was filmed getting out of her Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, talking on the phone and wearing a paparazzi-ready look: low-rise loose gray pants and a crop top. Earlier this summer, the short clip titled “Bella Hadid at the gas station” was recreated by thousands of TikTok users who re-imagined the model’s insane antics. Bella Hadid she herself participated in the adventure by creating her own meta-TikTok.