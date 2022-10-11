Kim Kardashian is beefing up security around her kids’ school!

Kanye West talks a lot on Instagram and has even revealed the name of his children’s school. Forcing Kim Kardashian to tighten security.

Kim Kardashian does everything to ensure that her children grow up in the best possible conditions. But, Kanye West sometimes has the tongue too hanged, which could affect their safety within their schools. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on good terms?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced since March 2022. But it had already been more than a year since he had started the procedure. Indeed, on February 19, 2021, the media TMZ revealed this great news.

Their divorce came as no surprise to anyone. For the simple and good reason that Kim Kardashian complained of having to take care of her children alone during the confinement linked to the Covid-19. As the star worked to get his bar exam.

North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West’s mother had to deal with Kanye West’s mood swings during the last five years of their marriage. Between his stay in the psychiatric hospital and his support for Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian had to hang on. Yes, she held on for the good of her children.

Besides, she has got custody of her four children. Although sometimes this is a problem for Kanye West, who has accused him of stealing Chicago West from him. What Khloé Kardashian responded by defending her sister Kim Kardashian.

Passing through Paris, Kanye West invited his daughter North West to sing during his controversial parade. Indeed, the rapper did a lot of talking with his t-shirt White Lives Matter.

Moreover, in an interview with journalist Mouloud Achour in Clique, Kanye West returned to his choice and explained his desire to return the favor. Kim Kardahsian’s ex-husband also took the opportunity to deliver a short message of love to his children : “I love them and I protect them”. Not so sure… MCE TV tells you more!

More safety in the school of his children

Indeed, by dint of exchanging several times a day on social networks, especially Instagram, Kanye West could jeopardize the safety of his children at school. What to make his ex-wife Kim Kardashian jump, to whom he wishes All the happiness in the world.

According to a TMZ exclusive, Kim Kardashian would pay big to have more security at his children’s private school. And this, because of Kanye West!

Yes, because the rapper posted on Instagram the name of the school in which they all registered. To know that Kanye West is doing everything for his children to join his school, the Donda Academy. But Kim Kardashian remains very reluctant to this idea.

Thus, the school would have used a few more guards as a security measure so that the children of Kim Kardashian are well protected. Indeed, because the mother of four children is afraid that fans will come across the name of the school and go there. One thing is for sure, she didn’t hire more security against Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian doesn’t worry the rapper might pull his kids out of this school to take them to Donda Academy. Moreover, according to an article by Rolling Stone, the establishment would offer: “parkour lessons, a cone of silence and a director with no teaching experience”. Nice !

Photo credit :

London Entertainment/Splash News/ABACA