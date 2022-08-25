Kim Kardashian is bringing this very trendy hairstyle up to date!

On the occasion of a new event, Kim Kardashian opted for a hairstyle that she wanted to bring up to date.

Can you find more stylish than Kim Kardashian? The answer is “yes”, of course, but it is clear that the sister of Kylie Jenner, Khloé, or even Kendall, has a lot of style and can make everyone agree. Proof of this is with this adopted hairstylewhich she wanted to bring up to date.

Single again

A new hairstyle for a new life, maybe. Indeed, if you did not know it, Kim K is no longer in a relationship with Pete Davidson. Despite several months of happiness, the couple decided to break up.

In reality, it is rather on the side of Kim Kardashian that things were wrong. Since it was she who made the choice to end her story. A decision that came at the worst of times for the comedian who spent happy days by his side.

Indeed, a source close to the star recently confided in Radar Online. This one took the opportunity to make a huge revelation. “Everything was going too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed » . A request that probably frightened Kanye West’s ex.

Since then, Pete Davidson would live very complicated times. However, he would have been warned by his friends not to make his request right away. “Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen” .

Now, Kim Kardashian is a heart to take. So who will be the next to capsize his heart? In case you didn’t know, many betting sites take advantage of the opportunity to make money. By making the fans bet.

According to the latest bets placed, Van Jones, the CNN contributor would be the favorite. Indeed, it is he who occupies the first place with an odd of +800. But for now, the two would be just friends. Nothing more between them.

Kim Kardashian and her new hairstyle

But this one is closely followed by Ray J and Nick Cannon. The two are evenly matched with a +1,000 chance. Still, in case you don’t remember, these are the star’s two exes. And it would be surprising if she returned to their arms.

Especially since Kim Kardashian has something else to think about for a few weeks. For example, she must take the time to digest her breakup. Even if it’s her choice, it didn’t make her happy and she needs to swallow the pill.

On top of that, she has to refocus on her many projects again. And when it’s not about her own, she tries to give strength to those of her family. Like this August 24, when she attended the launch of a product lines created by his half-sister Kylie Jenner.

An evening during which Kim Kardashian revealed a new hairstyle, which she is trying to bring back into fashion. Anyway, that’s what relayed our colleagues from Gala. The media making it known:

“On the occasion of the launch of a new range of cosmetic products imagined by her half-sister Kylie Jenner… Kim Kardashian dared to go all out. She appeared fully hooded signed Balenciaga “ .