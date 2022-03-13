Kim Kardashian is criticized by the Kiss singer for saying that “nobody wants to work”

During the week, kim kardashian She was harshly questioned for her statements in an interview with her mother and sisters for Variety. The celebrity and her family are in full promotion of what she will be his television return with the premiere of “The Kardashians” and for that reason they talked about different topics with the American media.

One of them was her relationship with Pete Davidson, but what caught the most attention was a peculiar piece of advice he gave to women entrepreneurs and their businesses. “Get your damn ass up and work. Nobody seems to want to work these days.”Kim Kardashian said, being endorsed by her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has been labeled by her family as the one who doesn’t like to work. “You have to roll with people who want to work. Have a good work environment,” added Kanye West’s ex.

This advice did not go unnoticed on social networks where it was massively criticized. In addition, many followers of the Kardashian highlighted that the founder of Skims was always someone with money.

Kiss’s Paul Stanley criticizes Kim Kardashian: ‘You were born rich’

To this criticism was added the voice of Kiss, Paul Stanley, who through his Twitter account sent a message to Pete Davidson’s partner: “Kim, you were born rich.”

The musician wrote: “The irony here would be hilarious if it weren’t an insult to millions of women struggling to achieve and put food on the table while fighting against a system of inequality and inequities.”

Within days of this controversial statement, Kim Kardashian did something that all her followers were waiting for: confirm her relationship with the “SNL” comedian on Instagram. The celebrity uploaded two photos together with her partner, an act that has been understood in social networks as a way to divert attention of his questionable words.