Kim Kardashian is finally speaking out on climate change!

American star, Kim Kardashian, speaks out and speaks out on climate change! We give you more details.

Kim Kardashian finally speaks out

Climate change and the lives of stars are often two topics that do not mix. Lately, scandals related to the private jet travel of certain stars are becoming more and more frequent.

Kim Kardashian, who until then had never really spoken on the subject, decided to come out of his silence and speak out. “I believe in climate change, and I believe anything can help. » begin the young mother of 4 children.

“But I also believe in being realistic. And I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet. And it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety. she added.

Before continuing: “I have friends who are super involved in climate change and I love learning from them. » But, in addition to learning from his friends what does kim kardashian actually do?

“I do what I can, but you have to choose what really works for you in your life. she ended up confessing. A confession that says a lot about his way of contributing to the protection of the environment.

Kim Kardashian clearly explains that given her level and pace of life, she was doing her best. But maybe she couldn’t do more.

“609.8 times more” than the standard

As a reminder, a few weeks ago, Kanye West’s ex was named one of the most polluting celebrities by Yard magazine. This study was based on data from the CelebJets Twitter account which tracks the movements of the stars’ private jets.

“So far this year, Kim’s jet has emitted 4,268.5 tonnes of carbon emissions over 57 flights: 609.8 times more than the average person emits in a year” reveals the company.

In terms of carbon emissions, Kim Kardashian is among the top of the class. “Kim’s jet has an average flight. time of 85.49 minutes, for an average journey time of 99.78 miles. » is it specified.

But Kim Kardashian seems far from the only one. Recently it is Taylor Swift who found herself at the heart of a scandal because of private jet travel.

Yard revealed that since January, she would have completed 170 private jet flights and reportedly spent 22,923 minutes in the air! Just that.

Very quickly, the singer’s spokesperson wanted to come to her defense. He explained that Taylor Swift wasn’t the only one using the jet. Indeed, she would often lend it to other people.

On this list of polluting stars, Kim Kardashian ranks 5th. While Travis Scott, her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is in 10th position. Since last January, he would then have emitted 3033.3 tons of CO2 with his private jet.

The stories of stars and private jets seem to have become the big trend of the moment. Like the PSG players who are talking about them for their jet trip to Nantes.