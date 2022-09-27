Kim Kardashian is forced to strip to send text messages… Blake Lively is ready for Halloween…

September 27, 2022

Christian Bale stopped talking to Chris Rock for some funny reason

When he worked with Chris Rock on amsterdam, the next film by David O. Russell, Christian Bale was forced to stop talking with him. Not because he didn’t appreciate his caustic humor (and which earned him a slap in the face during the Oscars, as a reminder), on the contrary: because the comedy is quite simply “too funny”.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his stand-up. David O. Russell told him to tell me stories that I didn’t know he was going to tell me, which is how David often works. And I loved that. But Chris is so funny and I couldn’t play, because I was becoming Christian, the guy who laughs with Chris Rock. So I had to go up to him and say, ‘Dude, I love talking to you and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do that anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to do this movie so he could watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt, and I forget how to be Burt,” the actor told Indiewire.

amsterdam will be released on November 1 in France.

Balenciaga tops pose a dilemma for Kim Kardashian

The life of a fashion fan influencer is not easy! Kim Kardashian knows something about it. As she explained on the show Live with Kelly and Ryanthe custom-made Balenciaga outfit she wears, an all-black one-piece, makes certain situations complicated to manage.

“It’s all in one piece. So if I have to go to the bathroom, it’s complicated, it’s hard to eat (and) type on my phone. It’s a real problem, but it also gives me some peace. Everything is attached so I have to take my top off to text in the car,” she revealed.

If you come across a half-naked Kim Kardashian in her car while driving through California, don’t jump to conclusions, she might just be texting!