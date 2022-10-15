Kim Kardashian is getting closer to her ex Kanye West for their children!

Kim Kardashian was forced to get closer to Kanye West for a particular event in order to please her children!

Kim Kardashian has lived through quite difficult events in recent years. It all started when her ex-husband, Kanye West, decided to get .

The end of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kanye West announced that he would run for US President a few years ago. And the least we can say is that this desire has marked the beginning of the end in his relationship.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have continued to move away because of the words of the latter. He did not hesitate to reveal family secrets that his wife would not have never wanted to be announced in broad daylight.

It was about abortion. Throughout this presidential election, the rapper also had very harsh words for his ex-wife and Kris Jenner. He did not hesitate to attack the latter on social networks.

He notably accused Kim Kardashian of being unfaithful. And compared his mom to Kris Jong-Un. The reality TV candidate then spoke on social networks to “justify” the words of her husband.

She had explained that the latter suffered from bipolar disorder. One thing is certain, the young woman lived through a rather difficult period. And the least we can say is that the following months were not easy.

When Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, they had difficulty speaking. Subsequently, Kanye West chained attacks on his ex. But that’s not all. He’s also on social media.

A rapprochement for Saint

According to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian prevented him from seeing his children. When the latter got into a relationship with Pete Davidson, things got out of hand again. The rapper has stopped harassing them on the Web.

As Kim Kardashian tried to take it upon herself, it seemed like she had reached a point of no return. Rumors claim that she no longer wants to talk to her ex-husband.

The two still had a rapprochement for their daughter North. Indeed, they both decided to move for the event. On the other hand, it is impossible for them to watch this game together.

Kim Kardashian has appeared with Saint, Chicago and Psalm. While Kanye West attended the game on his side. If they had to get closer physically for this event, all contact is cut between them.

A source told Page Six: “They didn’t have no communication since several weeks. And all communications regarding children’s schedules are now coordinated by assistants” .

One thing is certain, Kim Kardashian no longer supports Kanye West’s attacks at all. It must be said that the latter has not ceased to exceed the limits lately. He . And accept these statements, even the most shocking.

It remains to be seen whether the rapper will one day be able to reconnect with his ex-wife. Not long ago, he also had a big argument with his sister, Khloé.