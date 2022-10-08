Kim Kardashian is having the best summer of her life

In the trailer for season 2 of The Kardashians (exciting!), Kim Kardashian said pete davidson “Baby, do you want to take a shower with me real quick?” The reaction of pete davidson ? Throwing her belongings (phone, wallet, dignity) on the floor and rushing behind her into the bathroom. This fun exchange is indicative of their budding relationship, which we’ve seen come to fruition over the phone calls and cute gifts seen throughout Season 1.

“Life is beautiful”, continues Kim Kardashian in the new trailer. “I have a new boyfriend. I’m just having a great time.” There’s a certain twinkle in his eyes that lets you know that’s true. Further evidence of this new state of grace can be found on the Instagram page of Kim Kardashianwhere a recent album shows the couple (KimPe?) having fun in sweatshirts (she wearing Skimshim Champion). This kind of fantasy would have had no place in her marriage to Kanyewhen everything was hyper-square and carried out under the watchful eye of the latter.

Instagram happy This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: a flawless story

Photos of two lovers paddling in June proved that Kim Kardashian was fully happy and relaxed as pete davidson covered her collarbone with a tattoo that read “My girlfriend is a lawyer”. They even decided to bleach their hair together (would they be the Gwyneth Paltrow and brad pitt next generation?) Kim said she’s “having more fun” thanks to her light hair color and, presumably, all those showers they two share.