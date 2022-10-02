Kim Kardashian is insulted by Internet users: here are the reasons

One of Manchester United’s historic captains (480 games between 1993 and 2006), Roy Keane left harsh words against the Red Devils. After the loss to City (3-6), the 51-year-old Irishman, now a commentator for Sky Sports, criticized the way Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation is being handled.

“I think at Manchester United they disrespect Cristiano Ronaldo. I think they should have let him go long before the end of the transfer window. I think the coach [Erik ten Hag] clings to him. You can’t say you need options and then leave Ronaldo on the bench. He is one of the best players of all time.

I think we both know he won’t use Ronaldo, he did in two European games [commencé avec la Real Sociedad et le shérif en Ligue Europa]. It will only get worse. He is now motivated with the 2022 World Cup, but if he stays on the bench week after week, it will not be good. he fired, reiterating the possible departure of the captain of the Portuguese national team.

“He had options leaving in the summer, I know. It’s ridiculous for someone of his quality to be on the bench. We recall that since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United have played ten games. Ronaldo started in three (Brentford, Real Sociedad and Sheriff) and was dropped against Manchester City.