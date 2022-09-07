Kim Kardashian is interested in doing a Marvel movie

In a new interview, Kim Kardashian has revealed she’s interested in taking on the role if the right role presents itself. Speaking to Interview Magazine, the media personality said she would be especially open to appearing in a Marvel movie.

“Would I act? I would if something fun happened,” Kardashian said. “Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so much fun to do. I don’t actively search, but I think things just happen when they’re supposed to happen.”

If such a role were to arrive, it wouldn’t necessarily call for Kardashian to take on an obscure superhero role. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has had plenty of examples of celebrities playing themselves, from Elon Musk in 2010’s Iron Man 2 partying with Tony Stark to last week’s episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which starred Megan Thee Stallion.

As The AV Club notes, Kardashian has been a registered Marvel fan for quite some time — in December, she felt the wrath of Marvel fans after posting the first spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home. While in some circles giving out spoilers is a minor faux pas, remember Kardashian’s social media allowed her to reveal to 273 million people that former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared at the alongside Tom Holland. She then deleted her Instagram Stories, revealing the surprise – but it’s safe to say that by then it was already too late.

