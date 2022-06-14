Entertainment

Kim Kardashian is living her best life in a bikini with Pete Davidson… Britney Spears protects herself against her ex…

June 14, 2022

Christina Ricci finds Jenna Ortega ‘incredible’ as Wednesday Addams

We will soon discover Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in a new series derived from the Addams Family. The first pictures of wednesday have been unveiled by Netflix and for Christina Ricci, who played the role 30 years ago, the young actress is “incredible”.

“It’s so true, in the tone and heart and soul of the original, but it’s so modern and awesome,” she explained to variety.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have a great vacation on a private island

Britney Spears gets restraining order against her ex

Britney Spears will no longer be bothered by her ex, Jason Alexander. The latter was arrested after trying to crash the star’s wedding to Sam Asghari last Thursday. He was tried on Monday via zoom.

If he pleaded not guilty, he still received a restraining order which prohibits him from approaching the interpreter of Toxic, as well as her husband. He must remain at all times more than 100m from them and their place of residence. Jason Alexander must also return any firearm he possesses, and is not allowed to have any during the three years of the injunction, explains ET Online.

