Kim Kardashian is making this luxury brand gold

For many years, Haute Couture designers refused to dress and represent Kim Kardashian on their red carpets and public appearances, since she was considered just another reality TV personality. However, thanks to the fashionista vision of her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West, the socialite managed to completely change her dressing room, creating a multimillion-dollar personal signature from her image. And this was precisely what the creative director of Balenciaga, the Georgian designer Demma Gvasalia, observed, who blindly bet on Kim Kardashianmaking this collaboration one of the most lucrative in the history of the Spanish firm.

After seeing all the impact that the presence of celebrities can generate in the world of fashion, the director of Balenciaga decided to go a little further by going on the catwalk of Haute Couture Week, held in Paris, France, celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and top models Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell and Emily Ratajkowski. Nevertheless, who managed to grab all the headlines was the firm’s most famous ambassador, Kim Kardashian.

The socialite, who signed a millionaire contract with Balenciaga to show off her designs almost daily, surprised all her followers by posting one of her extravagant looks, designed by the Spanish fashion house, to leave the Hôtel de la Marine. The look consisted of an iconic long-sleeved sequined dress with a small train, which she combined with one of the polyurethane masks worn by some of the models in the show.

According to the portal ‘Launchmetrics’, this Kim Kardashian post has generated almost a million dollars in ‘Media Impact Value’, a value that is calculated through the statistical analysis of each publication, interaction or article in relation to a brand. At the moment, the publication has just over 2.4 million “Likes” on Instagram, thus becoming the celebrity that leads the income ranking during Haute Couture Week in Paris by generating almost two million dollars in revenue. Average Impact Value.

After his remembered presentation at the 2021 MET Gala, where Kanye West’s ex was presented with a total black look with zentai aesthetics, the firm discovered that Kim K is a kind of millionaire blank canvas with which you can experiment with various trends, since everything he wears is usually recreated by his huge community of followers that exceeds 324 million people. Thanks to this commitment to Kim Kardashian and its excellent management of the masses through social networks, the Haute Couture firm has managed to become one of the most famous fashion houses today, with its ‘pantaboots’ being one of its garments. most requested, despite how uncomfortable the garment itself can be. Although the exact figure that Kim Kardashian is pocketing as an ambassador for the firm is unknown, It is true that for Balenciaga his collaboration with the socialite is becoming a real gold mine.