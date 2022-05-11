Kim Kardashian is ‘mortified’ by Ray J’s new sex tape claims

An unwanted blast from the past. Kim Kardashian is not happy with her ex boyfriend Ray J‘s claims that she and her mother, Kris Jennerhelped orchestrate the leak of his sex tape in 2007.

“Kim is mortified, that period of her life is coming back. It was such a difficult time of speculation and invasion of privacy and it was difficult with the speculation about his sex tape,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of We Weekly.

Kardashian and Ray J, both 41, dated from 2003 to 2006. A tape of the former couple having sex in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico was obtained and released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007. In September 2021, Ray J’s former manager Wack100 claimed the couple also made a second never-before-seen sex tape while guesting on the “Bootleg Kev” podcast. In a statement to We, Kardashian attorney Marty Singer called the allegations “unequivocally false.” Ray J called the claims “uncool” via Instagram.

In April 2022, The Kardashians, which premiered last month, addressed an alleged leak of never-before-seen footage from the tape.

In the series’ first episode, which aired on April 14, Kardashian received quite the shock when her 6-year-old son, Saint, showed her a photo of her on Roblox. “There was a photo of my face crying and I look at it and it said something super inappropriate like, ‘Kim’s new sex tape.’ This is supposed to be never-before-seen footage from my old sex tape,” the SKIMS founder said in the episode. “It was a clickbait insinuating that if you clicked on it there would be a new sex tape coming out. If my son had been a little older and could read, I would have been mortified, but I…died inside.

the keeping up with the Kardashians alum contacted his attorney to file a lawsuit against Roblox. “I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to burn them all to the ground,” she said during the season premiere.

In the third episode of The Kardashiansthe KKW Beauty founder revealed to her mother and sisters that her ex-husband Kanye West had met Ray J at an airport and collected all the footage from the sex tape. “He recovered the computer he was on and the hard drive,” she explained. Speaking to the cameras, Kardashian said: “I know Kanye did this for me, but he did this for my kids too. I want to protect them as much as possible. If I have the power or Kanye has the power, that’s just the most important thing to me, and I’m so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.

After the episode aired, Ray J claimed that Kardashian was lying about what really happened with the sex tape. “This is all a lie smh. I can’t let them do this anymore – so wrong,” the singer wrote via Instagram.

He later laid out more detailed allegations in an interview with daily mail, telling the outlet earlier this month, “I’ve never had a single [copy of the sex tape] at my house — she had them at her house. She always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed. That’s how it all happened. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a bit, that’s when she jumped at the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from of the.

