Kim Kardashian is moving away from her style after her divorce in Italy, but fans don’t like it

Kim Kardashian was questioned online for the latest twist on her style. (Image via Twitter / KimKardashian)

Twitter has thoughts on Kim Kardashian The latest fashion looks.

On Tuesday, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star took to social media to share some snaps taken during a visit with designers Donatella Versace and Kim Jones. The 40-year-old wears a classic Tom Ford Gucci dress, Helmut Lang stilettos, knitted cardigan, covered with a sci-fi sci-fi hat strap.

Legends titled the photo to over 234 million followers on Instagram.

Kardashian’s haute couture and ’90s skate park look drew some criticism from some of his followers. Many have commented on her “weird looks” and attributed to her ex-husband, Kanye West, keeping her trendy these years, even now.

“Why does Kim K dress like she can’t stand any expansion packs in The Sims?” A person chirp.

“A baseball cap is a casual element added to this outfit, right? He asked other.

“I really needed Kanye” chirp a follower. “You have looked terrible since he left you.”

“Can you at least hire Kanye as a costume designer? Because it’s…” added other. “I don’t know Miss Kimberly. This is a look do not give.”

“In theory, it should contrast with the rest of the semi-formal uniform. He wears an expensive dress and shoes and compares them to a baseball cap from a clandestine skate company “, a follower explained. “But it doesn’t work here.”

Just last month during a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” bout, Kardashian was Required By Andy Cohen Regardless of whether he plans to change his style in the next chapter of his career. The mother of four has revealed her desire to keep her current aesthetic and embrace others.

“I thought about it. Then I thought, ‘You can do it all. You can do what you want ‘, she ه He said. “I also remember going to the White House once and I was like, ‘Oh, I just posted a bikini photo, you know, I hope they don’t look at my Instagram while I’m here! Then I thought, “You know what, it must be you.”

Though she feels strong, the star said she’ll be aware of what she’s wearing for the sake of her kids.

“Fk it. I am 40 years old! I am in the best shape of my life and I want to enlarge my bikini [picture] if you want it ”added. “Also, I don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel somehow if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mom in selfies and in bikinis. There will be limits ”.

