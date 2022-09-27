Kim Kardashian is not ready to look for love… Billy Crawford suffered from depression after the success…

September 27, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion launches dedicated mental health site for her fans

Megan Thee Stallion decided to help her fans who would go through difficult times by launching a website dedicated to mental health. “Even tough chicks have their bad days,” the platform reads.

There are four categories of sources listed above: free therapy organizations, mental health hotlines, sources for LGBTQIA+ people, and therapy links for black men, black women, and LGBTQIA+ people from color.

