Kim Kardashian is not ready to look for love… Billy Crawford went into depression after the success…

September 27, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion launches dedicated mental health site for her fans

Megan Thee Stallion decided to help her fans who would go through difficult times by launching a website dedicated to mental health. “Even tough chicks have their bad days,” the platform reads.

There are four categories of sources listed above: free therapy organizations, mental health hotlines, sources for LGBTQIA+ people, and therapy links for black men, black women, and LGBTQIA+ people from color.

Billy Crawford went into depression after the success

Billy Crawford suffered a “burnout” twenty years ago when he was about to leave France. A difficult period of his life, where he “smoked and drank a lot”, as he confided to TV Magazine.

“Stromae’s music speaks to me a lot. I’ve had suicidal thoughts before. I could not manage the stress of work, of the family… I did not stop, I drank alcohol all night, I smoked a lot”, confides the one who participates in the twelfth season of Dance with the stars, before explaining that he was saved by God and by love. “I spoke to God, I believe in it a lot. And I found my wife. It is she who(…) Read more at 20minutes

