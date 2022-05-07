Kim Kardashian is presumed in another dress of Marilyn Monroe | INSTAGRAM

After having given much to talk about in the biggest fashion event, Kim Kardashian shared a new dress that she wore just after the Met Galaanother dress of Marilyn Monroeone that he used in an important event many years ago.

In addition, this time the model closed very well, adjusting to her pronounced figure, a bottle green textile piece, one more design that the diva used for the party after the event. The suit is recognized as Norell and was used by Monroe in 1962 for the golden awards Globe.

She began by writing: “To close my evening on a high note after the Met, I had the honor of changing into the Marilyn Monroe Norman Norell dress she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962, where she received the Henrietta Award for Favorite Movie. world”.

The famous kardashian is very focused on this artist, amazed by her way of dressing in those years, recognizing and reaffirming that even today they can be used even stand out among the new designs that are emerging in the world of Fashion.

The blonde used this dress to sing ‘Happy Birthday Mister President’ to John F. Kennedy And in fact the award she received continues to be kept by one person, it turns out that he was a friend of Kim.

“In my quest to find the beaded Jean Louis gown I wore to the gala, I discovered that @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequin gown. Later in my investigation, I discovered that the owner of the Golden Globe he received that night was none other than my friend @jeffleatham.”

Kim Kardashian shared this second dress with her Instagram fans.



So far, her photos have gathered more than 2,900,000 likes, as well as many comments where her fans praised her silhouette, wrote to Creative Lagos and, of course, declared their great love for her.

The founder of Skins had to lose many kilos to be able to fit into the first dress we saw at the gala, the Gold suit, which did not close perfectly and so she had to use a coat to fix it.

Now that you’ve seen both suits, which one do you like the most? What do you think of the strict diet that she had to follow to be able to enter the first dress?, becoming the center of attention for that subject.

“In my quest to find the beaded Jean Louis gown I wore to the gala, I discovered that @heritageauctions owned Marilyn’s iconic green sequin gown. Later in my investigation, I discovered that the owner of the Golden Globe he received that night was none other than my friend @jeffleatham.”

“I saw all of this as a sign of the way all the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night. Thank you Heritage Auctions, Barbara Zweig and Jeff for helping make this keepsake possible.”