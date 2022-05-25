Kim Kardashian is proud of her mom and Pete Davidson on the TIME100 list

The list of the 100 most influential personalities of 2022 has been released and in it are Chris Jennerthe momager of the Kardashian family, and Peter Davidson, the new young boyfriend of Kim Kardashian. The businesswoman has been very proud of her mother and her partner in Instagram stories.

In the list we find celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Zendaya and Mila Kunis, among many others. Kris Jenner was listed in the “Titans” category.

Kris Jenner on the TIME 100 list

Kris Jenner, 68, has been honored in an essay written by her friend Ryan Seacrest, who created the series that brought them to stardom “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and is currently an executive producer on “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

“When I was first introduced to Kris Jenner, she possessed everything you’d envy in a person: charisma, confidence, and warmth. At our first meeting for what would become the 20-season television behemoth ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ I saw his bravery firsthand when he insisted that the show include not only the high points of the family, but also all of its vulnerabilities.”

“Since then, Kris has become the undisputed matriarch of reality TV and is destined to be among the greatest marketing minds in history. This year, she successfully shifted her family’s kingdom from cable to broadcast, and became relaunched as The Kardashians on Hulu. As the stabilizing core of an empire, she continually meets the unexpected challenges of life and business with empathy, transparency and perseverance”is a bit of Ryan’s essay who ended up telling, Kris became a friend and older sister.

Pete Davidson on the TIME 100 list

Comedian Pete Davidson was named to the TIME 100 list in the “Artist” category. Jack Harlow, a Grammy-nominated rapper, told how he met Kim Kardashian’s now-boyfriend.

He reveals that the first time he heard from him was at a Justin Bieber Comedy Central roast where he took the microphone and made a joke about his dad’s death on 9/11, realizing he was a “different race.”

“A couple of years ago, I was on FaceTime with a girl who said she and her friend were seeing someone who wanted to meet me. She put the phone down and all of a sudden I was looking at Pete Davidson. She told me we needed to meet up. I agreed. After a few months of knowing each other (but never meeting), Pete successfully lobbied for me to be on SNL, which was a true dream come true for me and my family, I grew up watching the show with them and was able to bring them on set. Mom was crying. The night before the show, I went to Pete’s apartment and he made me and my friend laugh until our stomachs hurt. I felt like I was experiencing elite comedy up close and personal.”mentioned very grateful to Davidson.

He assures that what draws attention to him is his authenticity, he does not try to hide the person he is and that has led him to success and connection with his followers. “He’s bold, thoughtful and just plain hilarious. And he’s only 28 years old. An icon with so much more to accomplish.”ended.

Kim Kardashian is proud of her mom and Pete Davidson

After her mom, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, were named to the list of the 100 most influential people of 2022, Kim Kardashian proudly posted it on her Instagram stories.

He posted only screenshots of the ad changing the Kris Jenner one to “My mom with an essay by Ryan Seacrest” and then the ad with Pete and the text “Pete with an essay by Jack Harlow.”

They are definitely in one of their best moments. Kris Jenner continues to reap success with his series “The Kardashians” that took them to stardom and guiding their family members to carry a good public image, and Pete Davidson enjoying fame, fortune and much love with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian.