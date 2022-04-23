Kim Kardashian is ready to wear adult diapers in the name of fashion

How far can you go to be perfect in a garment?

Kim Kardashian goes far! During an interview for the Ellen DeGeneres Show airing April 13 in the US, she swore she would always compromise on comfort in the name of style.

“I can be in pajamas and hoodies when I’m home, but when I go out I’ll literally wear anything. I don’t care if it’s uncomfortable or if I have to wear a diaper and not go to the bathroom. I don’t care,” she said.

But the reality star thinks wearing an adult diaper can serve other purposes.

So she said she had bought some as she was preparing to take a law exam.

“I actually bought adult diapers when I took the bar exam because I didn’t know how it worked and thought I had to sit for eight hours straight,” he said. -she explains.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that her eight-year-old daughter, North West, whom she had with Kanye West, took creative control of her photoshoot for the March 2022 issue of the American magazine vogue.

Specifically, North chose the clothes for her three siblings to wear.

“She was the one who styled everything. They were all supposed to wear black, but she came out and said, “This is so boring I can’t believe this is what we’re going to wear, I’m going to dress everyone up.” She went into everyone’s cupboards and chose everything, ”recalls the 41-year-old mother.

About these family shoots, Kim Kardashian confessed that it was a nightmare at first.

“Every time I have to do a photo shoot with my kids or the cousins ​​it’s like the worst day of my life and I always say I’ll never do it again but then you get amazing photos like this , she said, showing a photo.

“It was supposed to be a group photo but no one wanted to take photos together and everyone was crying and wanting me to hug them. So that’s what we got. But it’s so perfect and cute,” she concluded.

