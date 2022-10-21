Kim Kardashian is really obsessed with photo editing… Jada Pinkett has peace of mind with Will Smith…

October 21, 2022

Jada Pinkett isn’t jealous of Will Smith’s relationship with his ex-wife

When Will Smith goes on a trip with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, Jada Pinkett, with whom he has been married for more than 25 years, sees nothing to complain about. On the contrary, it is with peace of mind that she lets them spend time together.

“They go on trips, I’m not there. They do their thing. Not together romantically but if he’s going on a book tour and his mom and sister are going, it’s fun for me to watch them having fun,” the actress shared. Gotham in his program Red Table Talk, while specifying that it “took time” before achieving such confidence and zenitude.

And gossip-casters beware: “We’re not in a ‘troupe’, let’s be clear, because you know that’s going to be the next gossip.” »

Kim Kardashian is obsessed with photo editing

In the last episode of The Kardashians, we discover a Kim regularly immersed in her mobile phone. And it is not to a chilled lover that she responds. No. Her favorite pastime, even when she goes on a trip with friends, is to retouch her photos!

The boss of SKIMS then explained to the confessional that she did not leave “anyone else” the task of approving the photos that will be uploaded on the site of her brand, because she is in the best position “to know when I I look good”.

And Kim Kardashian also takes in hand the image of her sisters. When Khloé scolded her for spending all her time on her phone, Kanye West’s ex-wife replied, “You’ll thank me later, girl. I’m editing all your fucking pictures and deleting the bad ones, because it has to go to the printer tonight. »