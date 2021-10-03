KIM KARDASHIAN IS RICH. BUT HOW MUCH TO BE IN THE FORBES RANKING? • MVC Magazine

The news comes directly from Forbes. The star of US television, Kim Kardashian, entered the list of billionaires. According to the American business magazine the celebrity’s assets, which reached 780 million dollars in October 2020, have increased by now touch the incredible figure of one billion dollars (approximately 844 million euros). The credit goes to the two brands of the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians “, KKW Beauty and Skims.

Kim founded KKW Beauty in 2017, following the business model of her sister Kylie Jenner and her Kylie Cosmetics based on direct-to-consumer strategy and social media marketing. Although Kardashian sold 20% of the company to Coty for $ 200 million last year, it still owns 72% which, according to Forbes, is worth about $ 500 million. Since 2019 she has expanded her business with Skims shapewear, of which the forty-year-old owns a majority stake worth approximately 225 million dollars.

The remainder of Kardashian’s assets consist of cash and investments, including those in real estate (three properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles). Kardashian also holds shares in Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas, which her ex-husband Kanye West gave her for Christmas in 2017. Finally, from the reality show KUWTK, it seems that the billionaire has been earning at least $ 10 million each year since 2012. taxes.

However, the owner of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, is still the richest person in the world with a fortune of 177 billion dollars. 64 more than last year, thanks to the growth of Amazon’s shares. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, is second with $ 151 billion, rebounding from last year’s 31st place. He is followed by LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Overall, reports Forbes, the wealth of billionaires has risen in the last year to 13.1 trillion dollars, from 8 trillion last year.

There are 493 new entries on the list, including Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. Financier Warren Buffet, on the other hand, dropped out of the top 5 for the first time in 20 years. Finally, former US president Donald Trump has dropped nearly 300 places in the rankings since he was elected to the White House., with over a billion dollars less. The Donald dropped to position 1,299, with assets estimated at 2.4 billion from the previous 3.5 billion estimated in January 2017.