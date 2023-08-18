Entertainment

Kim Kardashian is ridiculed for her new look: ‘She looks like Willy Wonka’

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago


Recently, users of social networks have been strongly criticizing the new look. Kim KardashianIn her new makeup campaign, where a large number of memes have been created, apparently the model and businesswoman’s new haircut has got all the internet users comparing her to various fictional characters like ‘lord farquaad‘, and prestigious’Willy Wonka,

,every man for himself augustus gloop,leave the cookie kingdom alone,Congratulations and best wishes for your new Kim’s Chocolate Factory“, some were Molestation They could see through the memes that quickly went viral on the network. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian drew ridicule last Monday when she debuted a new blunt haircut in a video she posted. Instagram in which he appeared to do facetiming with friends and family.

video in which he showed Kim to undress And being topless, which was also mocked by her friends with compliments and whistles, went viral in a matter of hours, but not because of the eroticism displayed in it, network users decided to pay attention to one particular detail, instead, his new haircut,

Of course, meme maker They didn’t wait and started making all kinds of montages and versions with the captures of Kim’s videos. ,i wondered who would play willy wonka Timothée Chalamet,,You look just like a magical enchantress chocolate maker“Some people commented below the pictures making fun of the businesswoman’s new look.



