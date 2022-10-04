Kim Kardashian is sentenced to pay an astronomical fine!

Kim Kardashian was fined 1.26 million euros for promoting a cryptocurrency.

Kim Kardashian has just been sentenced to pay an astronomical fine for fraudulently promoting a cryptocurrency. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kim Kardashian Multitasking

There are always so many of you to follow news about Kim Kardashian. And for good reason ! Very active on social networks, the pretty brunette continues to be talked about.

An accomplished businesswoman, the latter has been chaining projects for years. Which earned him some criticism. Indeed, is the mother of North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago ready to do anything to make money?

This is the question that many people ask themselves. At the head of several companies, the ex of Kanye West has just start in a new field. That of podcasts.

This Monday, October 3, 2022, Kris Jenner’s daughter unveiled the first episode: “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith”.

An opportunity for her to use her notoriety to talk about cases she finds interesting, but also to try to exonerate this man. In a recent interview with the magazine “Interview”, Kim Kardashian confided in the story of this young man sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of 3 people.

“There have been so many ups and downs in how this case has been handled – or mishandled”first explained the young mother.

And to add as follows: “We take the audience on a quest for the truth”. For its part, the magazine “Variety” also reported the remarks of the star. “I have high hopes for this podcast.”

“And this, just to make this story known. Because I think it’s important for people to understand that… our system is broken”. MCE TV tells you more about Kim Kardashian.

The star sentenced to pay a large fine

Be that as it may, and despite Kim Kardashian’s involvement in criminal matters, it would seem that the star has also some legal issues.

Indeed, the latter has just been sentenced to pay a huge fine. The reason ? She did promoting a cryptocurrency. And this fraudulently.

Result is €1.26 million that Kim Kardashian will have to pay! That is, “a penalty of one million dollars and a remedy of $260,000”according information from France Info. Ouch…

“This case is a reminder that when celebrities or influencers promote investment opportunities, including cryptocurrency assets, that doesn’t mean those investment products are good for all investors,” reported Gary Gensler, boss of the SEC, according to our colleagues.

And to add: “We encourage investors to consider the potential risks and opportunities of an investment in light of their financial objectives.”

The facts date back to June 2021. It is in story that Kim Kardashian had written: “Do you like crypto? This is not financial advice. But I share with you what my friends just told me about the EthereumMax token! » Words that then earned him a conviction. Shame…