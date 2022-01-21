Kim Kardashian is “shocked by the antics” of Kanye West: this is what happened

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye “are not on good terms” after a week of drama and arguments. Here’s everything that happened

They have been turbulent and gossipy days for Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, whose relationship now appears to be more strained than ever.

Indeed, it would seem that the couple has reached a particularly difficult moment in their separation.

A source would have revealed:

“Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She is really trying to keep a friendly relationship with each other for the sake of the children, but he’s driving her crazy “.

What’s going on between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

It all started on Friday, when West’s video interview went viral the rapper accused Kim Kardashian of keeping her children away and to prevent him from entering the house to visit the children after school.

As if that weren’t enough, the rapper also released a new song in which he referred to wanting to beat up Kim’s current boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

The situation escalated further on Saturday when Kanye West posted another video on social media claiming that he had not been given the address for his daughter Chicago’s birthday party. In the end, according to rumors, he only arrived at the event because Travis Scott had given him the position.

After the recent events, a source allegedly revealed that Kim Kardashian “is overwhelmed and shocked by Kanye’s recent interviews and antics “.

And again: «Kim tries to be indifferent and neutral towards Kanye, and she doesn’t want any drama. But she is really upset that Kanye continues to talk about their family issues on social media.

He thinks he still has full access to Kim life and therefore has no boundaries. For her, however, it is all over and she is fed up with these attitudes ».

Apparently, Kanye West has even bought a new house, right in front of the mansion where Kim lives with their children.

For the musician it is simply a matter of wanting to be closer to his four children; for the founder of SKIMS this is just one last, “pathetic” gesture to try to be part of his life.

The source allegedly explained that “Kanye is welcome when it comes to spending time with the kids, but it needs to be organized. Kim doesn’t want him to show up at her house without warning or to come and go as he pleases “.

Despite recent events, Kim hopes that Kanye will have the kind of relationship with their children that she herself had with her father after her divorce from her mother, Kris Jenner.

«Kim’s main priority has always been their children, her goal has always been to have one healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, in which both are involved “.

