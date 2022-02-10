Kim Kardashian is studying the launch of a new cosmetic line

Kkw body products (courtesy Kkw)



After the close of sales last August, the Kkw beauty from Kim Kardashian could be reborn together with Coty inc.company-colossus of perfumes which, in January 2021 (see MFF of January 6, 2021), had invested 200 million in the American influencer’s brand, obtaining 20% ​​of its shares. The new line of skin care products would renew the entire Kkw beauty facility, renaming it Skkn by Kim and could officially come out between April and June. The clue to the name is given by the fact that on July 9, 2021 Kim Kardashian registered a trademark with that name with the American patent office.

It would be a relaunch with great fanfare for the brand that Kardashian had put in stann by in the summer. In fact, last July on the page Instagram of the brand had appeared a post in which Kim Kardashian announced the closure of sales of the beauty company’s products for the opening, as we read, of a “more modern, sustained and sustainable brand and customer experience”, with a closure that left foreshadowing that the brand would be back: “We promise we won’t be out for long.” The idea of ​​involving Coty to improve sustainability and brand appeal would mirror what the company posted on Instagram in July. Moreover, already at the time of Coty’s entry into the company there was a business shift towards a category of products attentive to the quality of materials and skin care in general.

In fact, brand pillars like body foundation and contour sticks seem outdated by today’s beauty landscape, which focuses more on accentuating features instead of hiding and redesigning them via strategic shading and clever optical illusions.

One of the most interesting aspects of the story is that Coty, since July, has also been the protagonist of the relaunch of Kylie cosmeticsa cosmetics company founded by Kim Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, introducing, as it is written in a note, “new and improved formulas that are clean and vegan, along with a renewed packaging”. (All rights reserved)