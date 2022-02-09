Kim Kardashian is the cover star of Vogue America for March

Kim Kardashian on the cover

Four children, a true star marriage, a career as an entrepreneur and now (almost) a law degree. Kim Kardashian, 41, is the cover star of Vogue America on the March issue.

In his residence

Photographer Carlijn Jacobs met her at his modernist Hidden Hills estate, in California, where rabbits whiz among the hedges, a minimal buen retiro designed by the Belgian Axel Vervoordt, who created interiors for Sting, Robert De Niro and Calvin Klein. It was her home designed for her family, she bought it with Kanye West, her ex-husband, in 2014 and it took 7 years to renovate, just as long as their marriage lasted. Today, however, every room of her speaks of her, and is declined in that monochromatic palette which is a bit his signature, and which you can find in the Skim garments he designs in the Balenciaga he wears, in his look at last year’s Met Gala, up to the cars he owns: a Maybach, a Rolls-Royce and a Lamborghini SUVs, all in the exact same shade of gray.

Divorce from Ye

Since filing for divorce from Ye (as he now calls himself Kanye) earlier this year, Kim has told little about the reasons that led to the end of her marriage to the man she credits everyone’s inspiration to. his aesthetic choices in recent years. But perhaps it is enough to examine the most recent facts to understand them: the move of Ye to Wyoming; her presidential run in mid-2020, when Ye said the couple had considered terminating their first pregnancy; the Twitter message in which he always accused Kim of trying to “lock me up”. And while Kanye sometimes makes no secret of turning her back (while showing off her new rendezvous), Kim continues to avoid public statements on the subject, rather showing a very mature attitude towards co-parenting and Ye’s role as a father. for his children who are still young: North is 8, Santo is 6, Chicago is 4; and Psalm 2. “You can also be hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of children you should always tell them ‘Your dad is the best.’

It is perhaps for the same reason that Kim avoids commenting on her alleged new boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson, if not in an indirect reference to the trip to the Bahamas documented by the tabloids that the two took on New Year’s Eve.

His career

However, today at 40 she is one of the most famous women in the world (very rich) who works 16 hours a day and is studying law, indeed she has already passed the ‘baby bar exam‘, one of two exams required to become a lawyer and practice in California. How does it do it all? He admits he has a “superpower” to stay calm in any situation.

“My 40 years have led me to focus on myself. I take care of the nutrition. I’m going to train. I have fun, I spend more time with my children and the people who make me happy “

And meanwhile, it was just a new Hulu reality show starring his family, simply titled The Kardashians and will premiere in April.