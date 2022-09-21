Kim Kardashian is the new face of Stuart Weitzman, shows off her curves in sexy ad

ads

Kim Kardashian updated their resume! The reality TV star is the new face of Stuart Weitzman.

The 41-year-old’s role was announced in a press release on Tuesday, September 20, alongside a sexy black and white campaign for the luxury shoe brand. In the fall ad, the Skims founder showed off her famous curves, posing in the brand’s Ruche 100 Boot, croc-embossed Lucite Wedge Boot and thigh-high Ultrastuart 100 Boot. The kardashians The star paired the shoes with high-cut bodysuits that exposed her buttocks.

The campaign, titled “Stand Strong,” aims to recognize women who do just that. Kardashian praised the company in a statement, sharing, “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti.” She continued, “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s heritage and its vision for the future… Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to deliver the novelty that women really want. I am thrilled to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.

Edmundo Castillo, Stuart Weitzman’s Head of Design, is equally enthusiastic. “Kim embodies the woman I design for,” he said. “She is fiery and lives her life on her own terms. Whether it’s bright thigh-high boots, sandals that tie all the way up the leg, or tough, genderless combat boots, I hope women will feel invincible in SW shoes.

This has been a big year for the Skims founder when it comes to fashion. Her new gig with Stuart Weitzman comes after she was picked by Balenciaga to star in the fashion house’s February 2022 campaign.

The promotional shoot couldn’t have been more fitting for the Self-centered author as it featured photos of her taking selfies in the living room of her Calabasas mansion. The TV personality modeled a handful of items from the collection, including a leopard print coat, black bodycon dress and studded ankle boots. Handbags also took center stage, as the star wore the Cagole handbag in lime green and black.

Her takeover of the fashion industry didn’t stop there. In May, Kardashian caused an uproar when she attended the Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe’s historic Bob Mackie dress. Despite only wearing the crystal-covered design on the red carpet and changing into a replica before stepping inside, the beauty mogul was accused of damaging the dress by the collector Scott Fortner.

Kardashian and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – the museum that acquired the dress for a whopping $4.8 million in Los Angeles in 2016 – denied tearing up the number.

” I respect [Marilyn] “said the businesswoman during an appearance on Today in June. “I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the [Met] theme being American, I thought there was more American than Marilyn Monroe singing “Happy Birthday” to the President of the United States.

When co-presenter Hoda Kotb Asked Kardashian to respond to claims the dress was ‘ruined’, she shook her head and said, ‘No…Ripley’s [and I] worked so well together. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.

