Kim Kardashian is trending on Instagram with a spectacular photo in the water

Megan Thee Stallion appeared at the Glastonbury Festival, one of the world’s biggest music events held in England, and from there criticized the revocation of the previous Roe vs. Wade, who since 1973 had allowed the right to abortion in the United States to have constitutional status.

The 27-year-old rapper had already expressed herself on her social networks since last Friday, when the Supreme Court judgment was announced:

“The court has let us all down, but we will not back down. I will continue to fight because everyone deserves to have access to the care they need.

Megan told Glastonbury: “everyone knows it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call you stupid men,” she said.

“I mean, damn it. What else do you want ? Texas is really embarrassing me right now, everyone knows that’s my home country.”

And it is that last May the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, signed a law that prohibits abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, a period when most people do not even know they are pregnant. .

The state is expected to enact a total ban on abortion in the coming weeks. Megan Thee Stalion got the crowd to boo the decision and chant “my body, my mother’s choice” with her.