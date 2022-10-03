Kim Kardashian is trying hard to bring Florence Pugh into her social circle?

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently confessed she’s been ‘obsessed’ with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star Florence Pugh since seeing her in the psychological drama alongside Harry Styles.

Now it’s claimed the reality star is on a mission to hang out with the 26-year-old Pugh, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

An insider told Heat magazine: “Kim raved about Florence to everyone who listened to her and she is now on a mission to bring her into the Kardashian social circle.

“She’d heard good things about Flo before, and now she’s seen ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. Kim can’t help but say she’s got it all: talent, charisma, a beautiful hourglass figure and a bone structure to die for.

“They have a bunch of friends in common and have attended a few of the same events in the past, but have never had the opportunity to fully hang out together.

“Kim wants to change that. »

Kim Kardashian had tweeted about the Olivia Wilde film: “Harry was so good, and I’m now obsessed with Florence Pugh.

“She is beyond amazing actress and she is so pretty, too. »

The two stars recently became single after Kim split from comedian Pete Davidson, 28, and Florence moved on from a long-term relationship with actor and filmmaker Zach Braff, 47.

And both have faced comments about the age gaps between them and their respective partners.

Florence and Zach started dating in 2019, but their age difference has always been a topic of conversation online.

The ‘Little Women’ star even responded to criticism in 2020, when she claimed her followers shouldn’t get involved in her love life.

After reading the negative comments on a photo of Zach, she replied, “I’m 24. I don’t need you to tell me who I should or shouldn’t love, and I’ll never tell anyone in my life who they can or can’t love. It’s not up to you, and it really has nothing to do with you.

“If these rules are something you don’t like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse you throw at him is the abuse you throw at me, and I don’t want those followers. . »