Kim Kardashian is with ex-husband Kanye West for the launch of the latest album Donda

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed support for ex-husband Kanye West at the launch ceremony of her latest album Donda, a month after filed for divorce. Kim and his sons North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm attended the album release party for Donda at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It reports it The Independent.

Kanye and his ex-wife dressed in coordinated clothes at his second streaming event Donda after Kim arrived in Atlanta from Los Angeles with their children. The In step with the Kardashians star turned to Twitter and shared a video of Kanye’s live performance to show him her support.

Kanye performed his song Love Unconditionally in which he pleaded with Kim to “come back” to him. Kim Kardashian was also present on July 22 when Kanye first debuted with Donda before the initial July 23 release date of her tenth studio album.

