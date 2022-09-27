Kim Kardashian isn’t ready to find love again

Kim Kardashian is “not ready” to date men.

The reality TV star – who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West – has been single since splitting from Pete Davidson last month and although she recently joked that she would like to date a doctor or a lawyer, she admitted the joke backfired because a ‘lot’ of men of these professions have “reached out their hand” to her, but ultimately she wants to remain single for the time being.

Speaking on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, she said: “I’m not looking for anything. I think I just need to be alone, to concentrate, to finish my studies and to concentrate on my children. »

Host Kelly Ripa – who is married to actor Mark Consuelos – advised the Skims founder to date an industry ‘titan’.

She added: “It’s a very small area but it’s there. »

Meanwhile, although the 41-year-old star wants to stay blonde for a while, she admitted she was “lazy” to dye her roots.

She said, “Yeah, blonde hair. The roots have definitely grown. I will soon dye them. I’m going to stay blonde for a minute. I was just lazy. It’s so much work. »