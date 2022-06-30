Kim Kardashian: jet, training camp, chimney fire… the totally crazy birthday of her daughter North (Photos)

On June 15, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated her nine years and had a birthday in the middle of nature like no other…

North West had the chance to celebrate her ninth birthday with her family and friends. Regarding the birthdays of his children, Kim Kardashian always puts the small dishes in the big ones and we have the proof in pictures! After taking a private jet decorated for the occasion to reach “Camp North” (failing “Camp Rock”), the Kardashian clan was able to indulge in multiple activities. Archery, tree climbing, zip line or even board games in front of a fireplacethe program was therefore very busy for the little girl who seemed to be having a good time.

As evidenced by her mom’s Instagram post where we see North smiling on a towed buoy with her friend Maxwell, Jessica Simpson’s daughter. The guests were even entitled to tents and rooms decorated for the event. Before sharing these beautiful moments on social networks, Kim had sent a sweet message to her “Northy”. “Happy birthday my baby, my best friend, my everything. There aren’t two like you! You are the most honest, creative, goofy, generous girl I know. I love being your mom, so THANK YOU for accompanying me on this path. I love you infinitely. »

Did Kanye West make the trip for his daughter’s birthday?

A very strong relationship between the mother and her eldest which seems to have intensified since the highly publicized divorce of Kim and Kanye in February 2021. Kanye West was not besides, apparently not in the game for his daughter’s birthday. The one who is in co-parenting with his ex-wife has he made a surprise to North in the intimacy? One thing is certain, it didn’t stop the little girl from enjoying her birthday.