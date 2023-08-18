Kim Kardashian jumped on the glitter trend and showed off a golden micro bikini perfect for summer

The influencer went overboard with a small gold metal set Triangular bra and panty in same tone and collarless UltraCavada molding , Among the details of this model, he highlighted one metal jewelry Chain style on one of the straps on top. In her look she added a style hair with waves and volume and a to complete With earthy shadow, black eyeliner, mascara, contouring on the face and nude lips.

This construction was done on the banks of a majestic pond and was abandoned by his followers. two million likes And thousands of comments have been pouring in praising her for her look and the place where she is resting. In other images, she can be seen doing other activities on campus, where she took the opportunity to take pictures while striking other poses which was also the destination of words from her fans.

Wanda Nara hits the Turkish beaches again in a neon microbikini

Wanda Nara published a series of photos on the beach in Turkey, where she wore a two-tone microbikini, Such swimsuits are one of the top trends of this season. From Istanbul, the model took advantage of the heat to once again show off another piece from her collection.

Wanda Nara is in Turkey, where she and her children are with her teammate Mauro Icardi, who has rejoined her team’s squad. The influencer was seen wearing a summer look full of glamor and style. they decided to spend the day in the sun two tone micro bikini, The model, lying on the sand, wore a French blue and neon orange two-piece swimsuit. was a feature in the set Simple bodice with triangular moldingWhile at the bottom he opted for A petite panties and collarless,

Wanda Nara Bicolor Micro Bikini Instagram

She added a few more things to her look Total black sunglasses signed by Miu Miu, As is often the case, she also showed off one of her favorite items; A natural color wicker maxi bag With leather details signed by Céline, one of the most important luxury brands dedicated to leather goods.