Sports

Kim Kardashian jumped on the glitter trend and showed off a golden micro bikini perfect for summer

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner14 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read

The influencer went overboard with a small gold metal set Triangular bra and panty in same tone and collarless UltraCavada molding, Among the details of this model, he highlighted one metal jewelry Chain style on one of the straps on top. In her look she added a style hair with waves and volume and a to complete With earthy shadow, black eyeliner, mascara, contouring on the face and nude lips.

Kim Kardashian Gold Micro Bikini

Instagram

This construction was done on the banks of a majestic pond and was abandoned by his followers. two million likes And thousands of comments have been pouring in praising her for her look and the place where she is resting. In other images, she can be seen doing other activities on campus, where she took the opportunity to take pictures while striking other poses which was also the destination of words from her fans.

Kim Kardashian Gold Micro Bikini

Instagram

Wanda Nara hits the Turkish beaches again in a neon microbikini

Wanda Nara published a series of photos on the beach in Turkey, where she wore a two-tone microbikini, Such swimsuits are one of the top trends of this season. From Istanbul, the model took advantage of the heat to once again show off another piece from her collection.

Wanda Nara is in Turkey, where she and her children are with her teammate Mauro Icardi, who has rejoined her team’s squad. The influencer was seen wearing a summer look full of glamor and style. they decided to spend the day in the sun two tone micro bikini, The model, lying on the sand, wore a French blue and neon orange two-piece swimsuit. was a feature in the set Simple bodice with triangular moldingWhile at the bottom he opted for A petite panties and collarless,

Wanda Nara Bicolor Micro Bikini

Instagram

She added a few more things to her look Total black sunglasses signed by Miu Miu, As is often the case, she also showed off one of her favorite items; A natural color wicker maxi bag With leather details signed by Céline, one of the most important luxury brands dedicated to leather goods.

Wanda Nara Bicolor Micro Bikini

Instagram

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner14 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Netflix alert: You have a few days to watch this iconic adventure film successor to ‘Indiana Jones’

2 weeks ago

Apple ranking: 10 most listened to songs in Mexico

3 days ago

Transcending the Multiverse Couldn’t Use This Version Due to Legal Problems

2 weeks ago

Tough attempt to remove sexual photos from the Internet

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button