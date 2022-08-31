Kim Kardashian just made the Barbiecore trend her own

ads

Hot pink got away with this year’s fashion crown and with live action Barbie movie due out next year, the trend is likely to be around for a while. The latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore aesthetic is none other than Kim Kardashian herself. Channeling a crossover between Barbie Army and Action Man, the star posted a photo of herself wearing a Balenciaga camo mini dress. Never one to do things by halves, the mum-of-four fully embraced the look, styling her peroxide blonde locks into a chic bun as she posed for the camera. The Kardashian sister captioned the fashion moment “Balenci Barbie,” in a nod to the Spanish designer and the current upsurge in doll-inspired clothing.

Along with the stunning dress, Kim K teamed the look with a platinum ’90s-style Fendi bag and sheer wedge flip-flops from Yeezy (ex-husband Kanye West’s brand). She also earns bonus nostalgia points for posing for a mirror selfie like it’s 2004 all over again.

Triggered by Valentino’s retina-burning PP Pink collection and the next Barbie film directed by Greta Gerwig (Ladybug, Little woman), everyone from Anne Hathaway to Harry Styles jumped aboard this summer’s hot pink bus. And Kim isn’t the only Kardashian cast member to take inspiration from it, either. Her sister Khloe was also spotted sporting the all-pink look, donning Balenciaga boots, a hot pink Hermès bag and a similar shade of fuchsia as she attended the launch of the new Kylie Cosmetics line. This isn’t Kim’s first pink rodeo either, as the star wore a daring hot pink look to a Saturday Night Live after-party last October.

Perhaps the legions of celebrities who go for this year’s most requested color can’t wait to try out neon Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, who play Ken and Barbie respectively, in the upcoming film. The couple were spotted filming for Barbie on Venice Beach in Los Angeles earlier this year in matching neon roller skating outfits. Released next summer (July 21, 2023, to be precise), filming for the highly anticipated film wrapped last month.

It’s safe to say that we probably haven’t seen the last of the celebs rocking the hot pink trend, and we’re definitely here for it.