Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, the Beckhams: star homes with extravagant luxury – 04/19/2022 at 08:30



Discover these houses of stars with excessive luxury. photo credit: Instagram screenshot @Itsanamazinghouse

The houses of stars are often in the image of their owners. Sobriety and good taste are not always in the spotlight, but they know how to get noticed. As such, Kim Kardashian’s villas are a model of its kind, but they are not the only ones. Welcome to a ruthless universe where it is common to impress.



Kim Kardashian changes house but not status



In 2013, the Kardashian-West couple had offered themselves a sumptuous residence in the very chic district of Bel Air in Los Angeles, for



$9 million



and a few million jobs. An impressive height under ceiling gave the impression of entering a church. The land with an area of ​​30,000 square meters housed two swimming pools and a mini-village for children to enjoy.

There was also enough space to house Kanye West’s numerous cars. But in February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. The couple now live separately. The ex-husband spent



$57.3 million



for a new house in Malibu and Kim bought two new villas. The first of these is located in Palm Springs, California and was entirely built by Tadao Ando, ​​the fashionable architect who has just renovated the Bourse de Commerce in Paris.

About her second home, Kim Kardashian is keeping the secret for now. She probably wants to make the buzz by unveiling her new “home sweet home” on her show. All her fans are wondering if Pete Davidson, her lover of the moment, will be there. According to some leaks, the couple should buy a house just for him. We have therefore not finished discovering the new homes of the reality TV star.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, always more space



In 2018, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin bought themselves a splendid house for the sum of



$8.9 million



. With this house located in Los Angeles, the couple had Jeff Bezos, the boss of Amazon, as their closest neighbor. This is to say the standing of the district. However, confinement seems to have gotten the better of the 500 square meter residence with 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, private bar and swimming pool. Like everyone else, the lovebirds felt cramped in their home and decided to sell it.

Here they are now in a house of 1,000 square meters which cost them



$25.8 million



. The residence has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a tennis court, a large swimming pool, a wonderful garden and a magnificent terrace that can accommodate dozens of guests. Thanks to HomeAdvisor, an American application allowing you to put your interior online to find craftsmen, you can have a 3D plan of the lovers’ bedroom. A huge room combining a large dressing room and a giant bathroom with a view of the Franklin Canyon reserve.

On the decorative side, Justin Bieber and his sweetheart have chosen simplicity with the dominant cream and blue colors! However, the singer took the liberty of customizing the walls with hanging skateboards and visuals of his Drew brand logo.

The Beckhams collect homes around the world



If the adage “who has two houses loses his mind” were true, Victoria and David Beckham would have to be completely mad. Rest assured, they are fine, even though their superb London home has just been broken into in their presence.

Since 2013, the whole family has lived in this sumptuous house located just a few steps from Kensington Palace. An architectural gem purchased



48 million euros



which benefits from 5 bathrooms, a cinema room, a library, a gym, underground parking, not to mention a spa and a swimming pool. And the height of luxury, everything here is hyper-connected.

The couple also own a Downton Abbey-style estate in the south of England, worth



37 million euros



. In 2003, he fell in love with Domaine Saint-Vincent in Provence before reselling it at a loss, because the famous couple believed it was haunted by the former owner who had committed suicide there. Bought the trifle of



1.7 million euros



and after



4 million



work, the estate found a not very superstitious buyer in



2.7 million euros



. In contrast, in 2018, Victoria and David made a serious profit selling their posh California villa



$33 million



when they bought it



22 million



ten years earlier.

Top 10 most followed stars on Instagram



10. Justin Bieber with



228 million subscribers



. 9. Khloe Kardashian with



232 million subscribers



. 8. Beyoncé with



248 million subscribers



. 7. Kim Kardashian with



298 million subscribers



. 6. Ariana Grande with



303 million subscribers



. 5. Former Disney muse Selena Gomez, number 1 in 2019, moves up to 5th place with



310 million fans



. 4. Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock” with



308 million subscribers



. 3. Lionel Messi with



317 million subscribers



. 2. Kylie Jenner starring



325 million subscribers



. 1. Cristiano Ronaldo with



423 million followers



.

Read also:



“The Manor” the 165 million dollar villa prized by multi-billionaires!

Villa Léopolda: one of the most expensive properties in France