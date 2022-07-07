Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry…stars suggest canceling Independence Day over abortion rights

On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States announced the revocation of the right to abortion for American women. A blow for women’s rights that caused a reaction.

Every year on July 4, the United States celebrates Independence Day. This year, several celebrities did not hear it that way. Many have taken to social media to express their outrage at the US Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn “Roe v. Wade”, which guaranteed the right to abortion for American women. Each state is now free to ban it or not.

“Independence Day, unless you have a womb”

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney have both posted in their respective Instagram stories, a message initially launched on the account of Anita Elizabeth Bitton. “The 4th of July was canceled due to a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, women,” it read against a pink background. For her part, singer Katy Perry tweeted saying that “women in the United States have less rights than a sparkler”.

IMG_9686

©Instagram screenshot @kimkardashian

IMG_9687

©Instagram screenshot @kourtneykardash

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

The American drag queen, Gia Gunn also reacted on Twitter by admitting that this year, she…

