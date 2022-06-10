Kim Kardashian: Khloé confirms that she is in love with Pete Davidson!

On her Twitter account, Khloé Kardashian confirmed that her sister, Kim Kardashian, was totally madly in love with Pete Davidson!

It’s been several months already that Kim Kardashian lives a And the least we can say is that the whole family seems to validate this idyll. Khloé Kardashian has also given information.

Khloé Kardashian dangles on her sister

After formalizing her divorce with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian did not hesitate to embark on a new love story. After competing on SNL with Pete Davidson, the two have had a real crush.

Shortly after parodying an Aladdin sequence, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson got . Some also wondered if the family of the young woman accepted this romantic relationship.

It must be said that the two lovebirds have a big age difference. Pete Davidson is 28 years old while his sweetheart is 41 years old. The reality TV candidate has also founded a family in recent years with Kanye West.

For his part, Pete Davidson took advantage of his youth with his meeting with the pretty brunette. It would seem all the same that he managed to land in this new idyll. The Kardashian/Jenner family has already accepted comedian.

Khloé Kardashian has also expressed her enthusiasm for her sister Kim Kardashian. After the new episode of The Kardashians, she did not hesitate to confirm that the latter was very in love with Pete Davidson.

On Twitter, a fan revealed that the mom of Saint, North, Psalm and Chicago seemed “in love” with the former Saturday Night Live star. Khloé Kardashian then replied: ” Is not it ??? » .

Isn’t it??? She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE — Khloe (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian crazy about Pete Davidson

Before adding that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson formed a couple “so cute”. She also admitted that her big sister was in “love” with her darling. For her part, the main interested party did not confirm that she was in love.

During an interview, Kim Kardashian did not wish to answer the famous question. She said: “I don’t know if this concerns you” . Yet fans really want to know if she feels love for the comedian.

She still gave some information about their relationship. The young woman revealed: “Pete and I are going out together for a few months. We are doing really well” . But that’s not all.

Kim Kardashian explained that Pete Davidson knew that his darling was going to go totally crazy for him. And the least we can say is that he was right. It looks like he is too.

Fans can’t wait to find the young man in the new season of The Kardashians. According to information from the reality TV candidate, he will not be making an appearance for the moment.

It remains to be seen whether Pete Davidson will agree to be part of season 2. It will still be necessary to be patient before knowing more. In the meantime, Kim Kardashian and him spin the perfect love.

While , his ex-wife continues to prove that his affair with Pete Davidson is serious.