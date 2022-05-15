Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Testify in Court in Lawsuit Between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner Family

The lawsuit between Blac Chyna and the family Kardashian Jenner is currently underway and it is filled with a lot of drama and revelations. After Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner who have already testified in court in the ongoing trial, now Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have also appeared.

Yesterday, Kim and Khloe appeared in court to give evidence against Blac Chyna. For those unaware, Chyna’s legal battle with the reality TV family began in 2017, when she sued them for allegedly infringing on her trademark and verbally and physically assaulting her. Read on to find out what they said.

As People reports, Khloé Kardashian was the first of the two sisters to take the stand. During her stint, Khloe was asked about the email she sent to Kylie Jenner and E!’s former vice president of development and programming, Jeff Olde. The email in question was the message sent after the December 2016 explosive brawl between Rob Kardashian and Chyna, during which the latter allegedly held an unloaded gun near Rob – which she has since claimed was her “amusement” – and allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord.

Responding to questions thrown at her, Khloe Kardashian said, “I was not comfortable with the abuse that was happening. She also added that she and her sisters were concerned about Rob’s safety and the credibility of the brand. Kardashian Jenner at the time.

When asked if she attended a meeting at the time (early January) to discuss the second season of Rob & Chyna, the reality star replied, “There was no season 2. Only season 1.” She also denied trying to get the show canceled. She added, “I wasn’t trying to cancel anything. I was considering not encouraging such volatile behavior between my brother and Chyna. »

While testifying against Blac Chyna, Khloe Kardashian also added that she has no say in the decisions made by E! “We have strong feelings about a lot of things, that doesn’t mean anyone is going to listen to us.” She also said, “We were considering not being part of such toxicity. We put our concerns in writing so they were aware of the volatile relationship. »

Called to the stand, Kim Kardashian was asked about the 2017 text messages sent between her, her sisters and the production company, Bunim/Murray, after the argument. In these texts, the SKIMS founder wrote that she had to take a break from filming due to what was going on between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

In her testimony, Kim Kardashian also said that Chyna wouldn’t be on their show because she would have put Rob in a “bad position because he ends up crying all day.” The mother-of-four said: “I have every right as a cast member to say we really need a break. I will not go into a toxic work environment. On my own show, I have the power to do that.”

Also, claiming she wasn’t sending the texts to get Rob & Chyna canceled, Kim said, “I can’t control the content of what they film, but it’s our show – why would we want to. film with her? She added, “They could film whatever they want. We don’t have the power, as you insinuated. I was just expressing the fact that I’m going to take a break from filming to assess how I’m feeling. The KKW founder also said, “I can only control what I can do, which is take a break. »

Kim Kardashian also added that she does not recall attending a meeting in January that discussed the fate of the Rob & Chyna show after the fight. Kim also said she didn’t know if there was a family vote in January to have the show canceled.

Before Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner testified in court and talked about the same thing.