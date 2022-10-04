Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian’s workouts: “They give everything”

Keeping up with…the Kardashians’ workout routines! Gunnar Peterson, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashianthe former personal trainer of, let We Weekly in the sisters’ secret to success – both in and out of the gym.

“It’s not about the training itself, it’s about the intensity. They both go there and they give it their all in their workouts,” the fitness guru exclusively said. We at the Strong NY Fitness and Wellness Festival at Chelsea Piers Fitness in New York City on Saturday, October 1 about the Kardashians’ mindset. “That’s why the family is successful. …People don’t realize they’re super hard workers and if you put that work ethic into anything and you’re going to be successful.

Peterson – whose celebrity clientele has also included Tom Brady, mike tyson, Rebel Wilson and more — specifically addressed the 38-year-old Good American co-founder’s approach to weight loss. (Khloé, mum to True, 4, and a 2-month-old baby boy with her ex Tristan Thompsonrevealed in 2020 that she lost 60 pounds after giving birth to True.)

“Khloé is a hard worker,” Peterson explained, adding, “If she wanted to… whatever number she wanted to weigh, she would get there because of how she approaches her fitness.”

In May 2020, the revenge body alum shared on sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh livestream that “diet and exercise go hand in hand” when “you’re trying to lose a significant amount of weight”. At the time, Khloé revealed that she wasn’t very focused on what she ate — “I’m like the Cookie Monster for quesadillas,” she joked — but rather on “putting[ting] more effort in the gym than in the kitchen.

Although Peterson declined to list the Kardashians’ specific gym routines — “workouts change every day,” he shared with We – the coach noted that “the only thing that is consistent is the fact that Khloe shows up and the fact that there is intensity on the floor. It’s like that.

Kim, for her part, has also made headlines for her dedication to the gym. The 41-year-old Skims founder caused a stir in May when she revealed she lost 21 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress. In the aftermath of the controversy, the The Kardashians celebrity trainer, Don-A-Matrixtold TMZ that Kim lost weight in a “healthy” albeit accelerated way.

“[Kim] works, like, really hard, so I was there throughout the process. It wasn’t, like, a self-depriving kind of thing. I mean, she’s on a balanced diet,” the coach said. “Sometimes she wouldn’t eat as much, but the second thing is that she really worked. We sometimes practiced twice a day.”

As for Peterson’s recommended method for rapid weight loss — say, 10 pounds in two weeks — he said We to “lift weights and sleep more”. Nutritionally, the Nashville-based trainer noted, “I would say stick to foods in their natural state. That’s the way to do it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper