Kim Kardashian: Kris Jenner received flowers from Pete Davidson!

For Mother’s Day, Kris Jenner was filled! Kim Kardashian’s mom has received countless gifts from loved ones.

Kim Kardashian is totally fulfilled with Pete Davidson. And it seems that her darling gets along at marvel with his mom Kris Jenner. The comedian has also spoiled her for the feast… Mothers. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kim Kardashian is on cloud nine

Kim Kardashian’s private life has always unleashed passions! Ambitious, she has also made a business of it over time.

Thanks to Kris Jenner who has always watched over her business. After the sextape scandal, the momager did everything to launch a new reality show with a production company.

And his determination finally paid off: the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was born!

Facing the camera, Kim Kardashian and her family enjoyed revealing all aspects of their daily lives in LA But after several seasons, the businesswoman decided to create another one!

Their new show is also called: “The Kardashians”… Quite simply. New twists within the clan have been highlighted!

To date, Kourtney Kardashian is spinning the perfect love with Travis Barker! The duo – who would like to have a baby – even got engaged…

At the latest news, they are getting organized for their big wedding. Khloé Kardashian has definitely turned the page with Tristan Thompson!

She is now focused on raising her daughter True. On his side, Kylie Jenner has also decided to slow down to take full advantage of her two children.

As for Kendall Jenner, the top continues to ignite the fashion world! Everything is going well for the best for the Kardashian-Jenner clan… Kanye West’s ex is living a waking dream with his family!

Kris Jenner is pampered by those around her

It’s no secret, Kim Kardashian does everything with those around her! As proof, she also participated in the MET GALA 2020 with his mother and sisters.

On the red carpet, the star and her family therefore caused a sensation as usual. This weekend, the businesswoman also celebrated Mother’s Day!

For this event, the main interested party has again put the small dishes in the big ones. On the Web, the happy mother of four children has also been immortalized alongside her mother. But also her grandmother MJ and her eldest daughter North!

Obviously, the good mood was at the rendezvous. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing women doing the hardest work in the world effortlessly! You inspire me every day”, thus captioned Kim Kardashian under her post which met with great success on Instagram.

Like her daughters, Kris Jenner seems to have been spoiled by his sons-in-law. Even the exes of her daughters have decided to make a little effort! Via her story, the darling of Corey Gamble revealed the countless bouquets of flowers she had received.

Indeed, Pete Davidson, Travis Barker… But also Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick have a delicate attention to him. For Kris Jenner, the family: it’s sacred! And that’s not about to change.