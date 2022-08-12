Kim Kardashian: Kris Jenner wants her back with Kanye West?

While Kim Kardashian is divorced from Kanye West, some are wondering if Kris Jenner wants her daughter to get back together with her ex!

A few months ago, Kim Kardashian was able to turn the page on her . Some time after filing for divorce, it was finally granted. From now on, she makes her life with Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian changes her life

The presidential elections in the USA have pushed Kim Kardashian to And for good reason, her ex-husband, Kanye West, had a behavior that did not please the main interested party at all.

At first, Kanye West made revelations about his private life that Kim Kardashian wanted to keep it a secret. Indeed, he explained that they had almost put an end to her first pregnancy.

The rapper had swung: “I remember my girlfriend calling me screaming and crying. And I didn’t think so. Because at the time I was a popular rapper. I had several chicks and all that. .

“So she said ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said ‘Yes, oh oh…’. She cried. For a month, then two, then three, we talked about not having this child. She had the medicine in his hand » .

Before adding in tears: “I almost killed my daughter” . Words that did not fail to shock the whole world. For her part, Kim Kardashian did not want this case to come out into the open.

Subsequently, her ex-husband made comments that disturbed the Web. He did not hesitate to comparing Kris Jenner to Kim Jong-un. And accused the mother of his children of cheating on him.

Kim Kardashian had to speak after this case to explain that the artist was suffering. She had revealed that he had bipolar disorder. And what she was doing its possible to help him.

Kris Jenner appears with Kanye West’s sneakers

Despite all her good will, Kim Kardashian did not. She therefore filed for divorce and it was granted. From now on, she lives the perfect love alongside Pete Davidson.

On the other hand, several rumors claim that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going through a difficult period. Photographers spotted him very close to another woman.

While these statements claim that the pretty brunette wants to get back together with her ex-husband. For his part, Kris Jenner also made an appearance which did not fail to sow doubt in the minds of the fans.

And for good reason, during a shopping spree, Kim Kardashian’s mother showed up with a pair of Yeezy sneakers. Shoes designed by Kanye West. Nothing less was needed for some fans see it as a sign.

Many believe that Kris Jenner has made an allusion to a reconciliation between her daughter and her ex-husband. For now, fans have several questions about the relationship between the reality TV candidate and the father of her children.

Others also hope that Kim Kardashian is still in a relationship with Pete Davidson. It will still take a little patience to find out. To be continued !