Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner … Their crazy salaries for their new show The Kardashians on Disney +

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 964 2 minutes read
After Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! ended, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is back. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their mother Kris Jenner are the stars of the new show The Kardashians (The Kardashians in VO) on Disney+ in France (and on Hulu in the USA). And their crazy salaries for the new program have been revealed! And the amount of money earned is colossal.
The Kardashians: for their new show on Disney +, the stars would earn an XXL salary

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and their momager Kris Jenner are back! After the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, they return in their new show The KardashiansThe Kardashians in VO) on Disney+ in France (and on Hulu in the USA). On the cover of Variety magazine, the famous clan talked about this new project. And Kris Jenner talked about their astronomical salaries.

The amount of money Hulu offered the family “was key to their return to television,” the momager assured. “Money still matters. I think anyone would be stupid to say money doesn’t matter anymore,” the mom added.

According to the US media, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters would be paid at least 100 million dollars (92 million euros) for this new reality TV show. And this is thanks to the talent and work of Kris Jenner, who “fights like a pit bull” during negotiations for her daughters.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner are paid the same salary

And Khloe Kardashian clarified that even though Kim Kardashian makes more headlines, she is paid the same salary as her sisters. Yes, no jealousy, the sisters earn the same amount of money in the new reality TV.

“We’re all equal. That certainly played a role because we spend so much of our personal lives entertaining. We still have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty cash, me and my sisters, about what we agree to. or not,” Khloe clarified, “But not all money is good. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us. It can’t just be about financial gain. doesn’t work for us”.

 

In this new show, we can notably see the continuation of the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the nascent couple between Kim K and Pete Davidson, the engagement between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (who are now married), and Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott (who has since delivered the baby).

 

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 964 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Reviews: Review of “X”, by Ti West, with Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega and Kid Cudi

6 mins ago

Marcos Galpern said what is the series that “you can’t stop watching” if you are an entrepreneur

18 mins ago

Harry Styles Duets With ‘Starstruck’ Shania Twain At Coachella, Debuts New Songs: ‘Ready To Have Fun?’

30 mins ago

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Johnny Depp’s shocking text messages about Amber Heard revealed

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button