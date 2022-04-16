Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner … Their crazy salaries for their new show The Kardashians on Disney +

The Kardashians : for their new show on Disney +, the stars would earn an XXL salary

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and their momager Kris Jenner are back! After stopping Keeping up with the Kardashians on E!, they return in their new show The Kardashians (The Kardashians in VO) on Disney+ in France (and on Hulu in the USA). In cover for Variety magazine, the famous clan talked about this new project. And Kris Jenner talked about their astronomical salaries.

The amount of money Hulu offered the family “was key to their return to television” assured the momager. “Money still matters. I think anyone would be stupid to say that money doesn’t matter anymore” added the mother.

According to the US media, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters would be paid at least $100 million (i.e. 92 million euros) for this new reality TV show. And this thanks to the talent and work of Kris Jenner, who “beats like a pit bull” when negotiating for her daughters.

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are paid the same salary

And Khloe Kardashian clarified that even though Kim Kardashian makes more headlines, she is paid the same salary as her sisters. Yes, no jealousy, the sisters earn the same amount of money in the new reality TV.

“We’re all equal. That certainly played a role because we spend so much of our personal lives entertaining. We still have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty cash, me and my sisters, about what we agree to. or not” Khloe clarified, “But not all money is good. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us. It can’t just be about financial gain. It doesn’t work for us”.

In this new show, we can see the continuation of the divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the nascent couple between Kim K and Pete Davidson, the engagement between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (who are now married), and Kylie Jenner pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott (who has since delivered the baby).