Kim Kardashian laughed after shaming ‘too skinny’ trend in video years before concerns about frame thinning

KIM Kardashian has come under fire from fans after a resurfaced video appeared on Reddit.

The reality TV star shamed the ‘too skinny’ trend that was happening at the time, years before she raised concerns about her slimming.

5

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney appeared on The Tyra Banks Show years ago.

The sisters and the host talked about the different sizes of women’s clothing and it sparked a debate.

A fan posted the clip on Reddit and Tyra can be heard saying, “A girl doing a 12 or a 14.”

Kim interrupted her, saying, “But you really think that skinny guy is cute? I do not think so. »

“Yeah,” Tyra said, as her sisters remained silent.

“I don’t know,” the reality star continued. “Even if I was like that, I would say ‘I want to go eat.’ »

“I mean, we all love food too much not to even have it in our…” Kim said before Khloé chimed in with a “Yeah.”

The audience laughed, then the clip showed them talking later in the show.

Tyra went on to say, “And it’s so sad to say, but in our society right now. Super, super stick skinny, one size zero, is supposed to be the most beautiful thing in the world. »

The Kardashians agreed as the model continued, “And the minute you start to have a certain type of curves, you’re considered plus size and there’s nothing wrong with plus size.” »

Kim hummed a “Mmm-hmm” before the video ended.

‘REPUGNANT!’

A Reddit user posted the video to the platform with the caption: “‘But do you really think skinny is cute?’ how the tables have turned. »

Many fans agreed and gave their opinion.

“They love the food too much but Kim got mad at Kendall for those cookies in the cabin, Martha Stewart said they shoved food on their plates and barely ate, Kim and Khloe lost so much weight in 2 -3 months, limiting their calories and such,” one fan said.

“What a disgusting comment,” wrote another.

A third added: “Horrible thing to say. »

Another posted a gif of a scene from The Office that read “Well, well, how the tables have turned. »

One fan simply said, “Yikesss lol. »

DO YOU HAVE TOO MUCH FUR?

Earlier this week, Kim caused a stir by showing off her slender figure in a skintight bodysuit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram page for a video showing her modeling the wet look all-in-one.

The garment clung tightly to her body, revealing her honed gym stomach.

Meanwhile, the Good American garment’s spaghetti strap detail revealed her tanned, toned shoulders.

Kim held the camera up to her face as she filmed the video in her closet.

She wore minimal makeup and let her blonde hair flow down her shoulders.

Kim addressed her sister Khloe in her music video as she fizzled: “Khloe, I’m wearing your Good American bodysuit. I love that.

” How cute? »

After turning on her side and posing with her hand on her hip, the video played out.

SKINNY KIMMY

Kim’s frame started to get slimmer when she started her diet for the Met Gala.

She wanted to fit into the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President, to President John F. Kennedy.

The reality TV star revealed she lost 16 pounds. to step into the $5 million dress.

Speaking to Vogue on the Met Gala red carpet, Kim revealed the many hurdles she had to jump through to fit into the dress.

The 41-year-old took a quick trip to Orlando, Florida, where the dress was being held at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Kim shared, “I had this idea to try it, and then they came with armed guards and gloves. »

At first, the dress didn’t fit the mother-of-four’s signature curves, but that didn’t stop her from wearing it to the Met.

She told the magazine: “I tried it and it didn’t work for me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.

“I must have lost 16 pounds today. »

Kim continued, “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to adapt [into] this. I haven’t eaten any carbs or sugar for about three weeks.

“We are having a pizza and donut night at the hotel [after the Met Gala]. »

The dress was designed by Jean Louis and originally cost $12,000.

TOO FAR!

Kardashian fans thought Kim had gone too far with her weight loss when she revealed she had lost a total of 21 pounds.

The Hulu star appeared on The TODAY Show in June and told the hosts she was done losing weight.

After hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gushed over Kim’s stunning ensemble at the gala, the model opened up about the tremendous effort she put into wearing the figure-hugging dress, including altering her curvy figure.

“I saw it as a role, and I really wanted to wear that dress… It was really important to me,” she exclaimed of her significant weight loss.

But the ‘role’ appeared to be life-changing for the mother-of-four, as she said she continued her diet long after stepping off the red carpet.

“It taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health, and since then I have continued to eat very healthy. I mean, I’ve lost 21 pounds now,” she confessed.

Despite her drastic weight loss, Kim said she has no plans to lose any more weight, although she has a healthier outlook on her eating habits.

“I’m not trying to lose more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar, so much junk food I was eating, I didn’t even realize it. Lots of fried foods, and I completely changed my lifestyle,” she concluded.

Although Kim is happy with her short stature, her family, friends and fans have been worried about her.

She has flaunted her new body on social media several times since losing weight.

5

5