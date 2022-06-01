Kim Kardashian Launches 9-Step Skincare Line – Up News Info

But Ms Kardashian remains unfazed by the public perception of celebrity and influencer lines. Consider what she did with Skims, a shapewear giant that in January was valued at $3.2 billion.

Ms. Kardashian has similar views for SKKN. “People might have assumed at first that Skims was a celebrity clothing brand for sure,” she said. “I understand, but once they got the product, I think they realized it was a brand based on the product. I was able to access skin treatments and stuff, and I learned so much along the way. It’s like I’m sharing my solutions, like I did with Skims.

“The brilliance of a life”

SKKN by Kim is Ms. Kardashian’s most ambitious beauty venture, but it’s far from her first. Her early beauty lines were disparate ventures, not all of them successful. There was KKW Fragrance, a kitschy emoji-themed perfume line; and KKW Beauty, a makeup collection.

She closed both: KKW Fragrance in April; KKW Beauty, last summer. French beauty conglomerate Coty, which had a minority investment in KKW Beauty, will help expand SKKN by Kim internationally and be a resource for things like packaging, Ms Kardashian said.

Vanessa Reggiardo, SKKN brand general manager at Coty, said the line has been extensively tested by consumers and is “formulated to care for all skin types, tones and textures at every stage of maturity, for use by men and women”. .”

Ms. Kardashian plans to consolidate and eventually re-release her other beauty and lifestyle products under one SKKN by Kim brand. A new website, skknbykim.com, will be the only place to buy her new skincare. Next year, SKKN by Kim will be available at a major beauty retailer, she said. (Details are still being finalized.)