Kim Kardashian launches an investment fund, the marriage of the carp and the rabbit?

Kim Kardashian is a completely artificial character thanks to cosmetic surgery, who showers her Twitter followers with a continuous stream of lascivious photos where she poses as a starlet, launches a fund that will appeal to major American investors.

The reality series that made him famous featured his family, where there are plenty of Brandons, Courtneys, Kendalls. She had considerable success. That it launches a financial product, it’s as if we had the Sicav Nabilla at home or that we put Loana at the head of the Central Bank.

The bird, under its rather light airs, is in fact a business eagle. She has already launched a brand of shapewear – it’s the plastic surgery of the poor – which is worth more than three billion dollars, and most recently a cosmetics company, with success as well. She also comes from partner with one of the most reputable financiers, formerly of Carlyle, specializing in the acquisition and restructuring of companies. He has the skill, she has the notoriety and the image, that’s the bet.

Towards chain takeovers

Kim Kardashian’s idea is to collect funds from investors looking for profitability, invest this money and make it grow. While taking juicy commissions. In this activity, which is also called “private equity”, the intermediaries, who nevertheless do an important job of restructuring and valuing the boxes they buy, take 20% of the capital gain, without putting a penny at the beginning.

What legitimacy can a starlet have in this field? When we ask ourselves this question, we think like the French. Let’s not forget that we are talking about the United States, where Kim Kardashian is the symbol of success and glamr. A kind of super-influencer.

Other well-known figures in music, for example, have gone into business. Rapper Dr Dre launched the luxury Beats headphones, now distributed by Apple. The singer Beyoncé is a real businesswoman, who has invested in a music label, in fashion, and even in a start-up that produces water from watermelons. She weighs more than 400 million dollars today, almost like the late Queen Elizabeth II!

Strong notoriety = guaranteed fortune?

It is still necessary to associate with the good professionals, recognized in their environment. That’s what our starlet did. Notoriety, you say, it’s true, but it should be noted that it is a question of notoriety obtained and maintained not with the traditional media, which are short-circuited, but with the social networks.

Kim Kardashian has 327 million followers on Instagram, it is the 8ᵉ most followed personality in the world. A real phenomenon, which extends to his clan: in the 11 most followed personalities on the planet, there are four members of the Kardashian family.

